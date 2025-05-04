Khaleda Zia to land in Dhaka at 10:30am on Tuesday
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia is set to return home on Tuesday and she will land at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:30 am.
Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP chairperson’s media wing, confirmed this information to Prothom Alo on Sunday.
“We expect BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will reach the Dhaka airport at 10:30 am on Tuesday,” he said.
On Saturday night, the media wing revealed that she will return home on Tuesday, on a special flight (air ambulance) facilitated by the emir of Qatar. She will depart London on Monday and is expected to land in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Earlier, at a press briefing on Saturday evening, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the BNP chairperson will return home on Monday, without disclosing any specific time frame.
Mirza Fakhrul told the media that Khaleda Zia will return home on the same air ambulance she used to fly to the United Kingdom. “We cannot say anything certain. The timing depends on various issues. Whenever we are confirmed, we will inform the people through the media.”
She is expected to be accompanied by her two daughters-in-law, Zubaida Rahman and Syeda Sharmila Rahman.
Mirza Fakhrul also said Khaleda Zia would be welcomed at the airport by party men. The BNP leaders and activists will take position on the two sides of the road to welcome the former PM in a disciplined manner.
He said the BNP men and people are ready to welcome their leader after four months. Initiatives have been taken so that people can receive her in a disciplined manner.