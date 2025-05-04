Khaleda Zia to land in Dhaka at 10:30am on Tuesday

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia is set to return home on Tuesday and she will land at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:30 am.

Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP chairperson’s media wing, confirmed this information to Prothom Alo on Sunday.

“We expect BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will reach the Dhaka airport at 10:30 am on Tuesday,” he said.