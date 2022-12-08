450 shown arrested over BNP-police clashes at Naya Paltan

He said police filed the lawsuit on allegation of attacking police officers, obstructing them in carrying out official duty as well as under the explosives control act.
Police said more lawsuits would be filed over the Naya Paltan incident.
Amid discussions and debate over the venue for BNP’s rally to be held on 10 December, BNP leaders and activists clashed with police in front of the party’s Naya Paltan central office, turning the area into a battleground. The clashes left one man dead and more than 50 BNP men injured.
Following the clash, police raided BNP’s Naya Paltan central office and arrested several hundred party leaders and activists, including central leaders Amanullah Aman, Abdus Salam, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie, Shimul Biswas and former Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal president Abdul Kader Bhuiyan.