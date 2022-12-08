BNP-police clashes leave one dead as Naya Paltan turns battleground

After the meeting, BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud told Prothom Alo around 11:30pm that police have instigated the party men and attacked on them in bid to thwart their Dhaka rally. One was killed and many injured. From this incident it is evident that a police state has been established in the country and police have set an example that they can do anything at their will.

Meanwhile on Wednesday afternoon, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader at a party rally in Cox’s Bazar said BNP has started unleashing acts of terror on streets before their 10 December rally and they attacked the police.

According to witnesses, the clashes started around 2:45pm on Wednesday. Prior to that, BNP leaders and activists gathered in front of the head office at Naya Paltan and started chanting anti-government slogans. The gathering, at one stage, became so large that one side of the road was about to be blocked. Sensing that the situation could turn volatile, police asked the party members to leave the area immediately. This resulted in a heated argument and at one point, police started beating the activists with batons to disperse them, triggering the clash. Police also opened fire with shotguns and teargas.