Chief adviser doesn’t answer, only smiles: Manna
The president of Nagorik Oikya, Mahmudur Rahman Manna, has alleged that chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus does not respond even if he is asked about any issues directly.
“He hasn’t provided any explanation about his comment that only one political party wants elections. Professor Yunus doesn’t answer to anyone. Even when asked questions directly, he often avoids answering, instead bids farewell with a sweet smile or remains silent totally,” Manna said.
He made the statements while addressing a discussion on trial of mass killings, state reforms, and roadmap to election at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Tuesday. Gono Odhikar Parishad hosted the programme.
Raising a question, Manna said, “Only one party wants elections before December – was it appropriate for Professor Yunus to make such a claim? Does it suit his stature? Is it possible he made a mistake? Did he not know that more than one, in fact nearly 29 political parties, have already demanded elections before December? This isn’t a mistake he should be making. Yet he hasn’t offered any explanation.”
The Nagorik Oikya president noted that the chief adviser met political leaders four or five times. He often begins meetings by saying he feels optimistic after speaking with politicians. “But he does not speak about state reforms, democracy, or elections in those meetings.”
He further said even Jamaat-e-Islami wants elections in February, not June. “No major party is talking about an election in June. Then, why are they pushing for holding the election in a hostile environment in June?”
Mahmudur Rahman Manna described the ambiguity amid ongoing political tensions as highly disappointing. He also pointed out inconsistencies between the government’s statement over the much-discussed corridor and the foreign consultants’ perspective, saying that it is only creating confusion.