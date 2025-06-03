Chief adviser doesn’t answer, only smiles: Manna

The Nagorik Oikya president noted that the chief adviser met political leaders four or five times. He often begins meetings by saying he feels optimistic after speaking with politicians. “But he does not speak about state reforms, democracy, or elections in those meetings.”

He further said even Jamaat-e-Islami wants elections in February, not June. “No major party is talking about an election in June. Then, why are they pushing for holding the election in a hostile environment in June?”

Mahmudur Rahman Manna described the ambiguity amid ongoing political tensions as highly disappointing. He also pointed out inconsistencies between the government’s statement over the much-discussed corridor and the foreign consultants’ perspective, saying that it is only creating confusion.