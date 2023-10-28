Awami League showdowns wielding sticks at Dhaka University

Awami League leaders and activists have held a showdown on the Dhaka University campus wielding sticks, canes and bamboo.
Followers of Mymensingh district Awami League vice-president Aminul Haque alias Shameem brought out a procession from the Smrity Chirantan Chattar adjacent to DU vice-chancellor bungalow around 1:00pm on Saturday.
Many participating in the procession had sticks, bamboo or canes in their hands. They chanted various slogans against BNP and Jamaat from the procession.
On the way to TSC, some followers of former general secretary of Gazipur city Awami League Jahangir Alam were seen positioned in front of the tea stall opposite of the Raju Memorial Sculpture.
Meanwhile, leaders and activists of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League coming from different districts were found positioned at the entrance of Suhrawardy Udyan adjacent to TSC.
Leaders and activists from various ranks of Dhaka University Chhatra League unit started gathering in front of the TSC building from 1:30pm. Many of them too were seen with sticks, planks, bamboos and steel pipes in their hands.
Top leaders of the university Chhatra League unit were present at TSC then. Chhatra League leaders and activists also played a game of cricket at TSC before that.