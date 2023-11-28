Islami Andolon wants polls schedule to be scrapped

The IAB amir also said the government has been conspiring in various ways to ensure an one-sided election. Severe repression has been inflicted on the opposition parties in the run up to the election. Hundreds of opposition men are being sentenced in false and trumped up charges, even the deceased persons is not being spared.

The prisons are filled up with inmates thrice the capacity, he added.

The IAB chief also said the lives of people have become unbearable due to price hike as the corrupt business syndicate manipulates the market under the aegis of the government.