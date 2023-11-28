Islami Andolon wants polls schedule to be scrapped

Islami Andolon Bangladesh (IAB) demanded the election commission (EC) scraps the schedule of the 12th parliamentary election.
The party made this demand at a ‘national dialogue’ held at Reporters Unity in the city on Tuesday. Representatives from BNP, AB Party, a faction of Gono Forum, Jagpa and other parties joined the dialogue.
At the beginning of the dialogue, IAB’s amir (chief) Mufti Syed Mohammad Rezaul Karim presented his written speech that consists three points demanding free and fair election.
The demands are: create a conducive environment for a fair election by releasing incarcerated leaders-activists of opposition parties and cancel of one-sided schedule announced by controversial election commission, dissolve the parliament and hold an election under a national unity government and proportional representation (PR) system of parliament.
The IAB amir also said the government has been conspiring in various ways to ensure an one-sided election. Severe repression has been inflicted on the opposition parties in the run up to the election. Hundreds of opposition men are being sentenced in false and trumped up charges, even the deceased persons is not being spared.
The prisons are filled up with inmates thrice the capacity, he added.
The IAB chief also said the lives of people have become unbearable due to price hike as the corrupt business syndicate manipulates the market under the aegis of the government.