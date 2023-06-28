AL wants allies in programmes countering BNP

Members of the 14-party alliance want to start discussions on the poll-time government and distribution of seats right now. However, the Awami League, the leader of the alliance, has a different plan.

The ruling party wants to fix these issues later, closer to the election. However, they want to involve the allies in programmes countering the activities of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

There is also talk among the allies as well as the Awami League that a vested quarter in the country and abroad is conspiring to prevent the upcoming national election. In this context, they are planning to organise political programmes under the banner of the 14-party alliance after Eid-ul-Azha, demanding polls in due time. Their programmes will include meetings, rallies and processions. These programmes will be held in district towns in phases as well as in divisional towns.