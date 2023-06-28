AL wants allies in programmes countering BNP

Members of the 14-party alliance want to start discussions on the poll-time government and distribution of seats right now. However, the Awami League, the leader of the alliance, has a different plan.
The ruling party wants to fix these issues later, closer to the election. However, they want to involve the allies in programmes countering the activities of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
There is also talk among the allies as well as the Awami League that a vested quarter in the country and abroad is conspiring to prevent the upcoming national election. In this context, they are planning to organise political programmes under the banner of the 14-party alliance after Eid-ul-Azha, demanding polls in due time. Their programmes will include meetings, rallies and processions. These programmes will be held in district towns in phases as well as in divisional towns.
The leaders of the Awami League and the 14-party alliance say they will focus on foreign intervention in the internal affairs of Bangladesh and their stance against Jamaat and militancy in these programmes. It will enable them to hold positions on the street countering BNP programmes and take preparation for the polls at the same time. A meeting between prime minister Sheikh Hasina and the leaders of the 14-party alliance is likely after Eid-ul-Azha.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Amir Hossain Amu, coordinator of the 14-party alliance, said, “We have planned to hold several meetings and rallies after Eid. However, the dates and venues of these events have not been fixed as yet.”
He further said that he had spoken to prime minister Sheikh Hasina about the internal issues of the alliance. Now, discussions are on about the meeting of the alliance chief on the overall political situation.
Asked about the seat distribution and election-time government, he said, “These things are settled just ahead of the polls usually. We still have enough time for that.”
Sources in the 14-party alliance said that it is the ruling Awami League that decides what will be the policy-related programmes of the alliance. The allies have no scope to differ from that in this case. However, the allies in the coalition always try to include issues such as price hike, communal violence and anti-militant stance in their programmes.
Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) president Hasanul Haque Inu told Prothom Alo, “We will take to the streets with several issues. First, the polls should be held on time without any foreign intervention. And Jamaat should not come to power.”
He said, “The seats will be distributed in the same way as before. And it is the prime minister who will decide who will be in the poll-time government. We have nothing to do with that.”
AL waiting to see who comes to the polls
According to the sources in Awami League, there is little scope to negotiate over seat distribution in the coalition. The ruling party left a few seats for some major parties of the alliance during the last three polls. These issues were settled bilaterally every time. This practice will be followed this time too.
Besides, the ruling party is likely to take people from the allies in the poll-time government. However, the Awami League decided on this based on the situation. There is no chance to discuss this issue, several leaders of Awami League said.
Sources at the policymaking level of the party said there would be various sorts of polarisation ahead of the election. There is no chance to negotiate with the 14-party alliance without being clear about several issues, including the stance of the Jatiya Party (JaPa) and which religion-based parties are taking part in the polls. Besides, many from BNP could take part in the election as independent candidates if the party boycotts the election. Awami League also has to keep that in consideration.
Election in focus of the 14-party alliance
According to the sources in the parties under the 14-party alliance, the Awami League and prime minister Sheikh Hasina are asking to vote for ‘boat’. Several members of the allies expressed discontent over this in a meeting of the 14-party alliance on 14 March. Later, they asked to meet the prime minister’. However, it was not possible due to the prime minister’s busy schedule. Later, allies sat with Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader and proposed to start initial discussions about seat distribution. The Awami League hasn’t shown any interest in it yet.
The 14-party alliance held several meetings in the last one year. Besides, the coalition held rallies in Dhaka and Savar after the declaration of the new US visa policy. However, all these programmes were on contemporary issues or were organised on national days. Therefore, there has been no discussion on issues regarding seat distribution and poll-time government.
The parties under the alliance met with 14-party alliance chief and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 14 March after three years. The prime minister said in the meeting that the 14-party alliance will take part in the polls in coalition.
Before that, the prime minister sat with the members of the alliance for the last time a few days before the last general election held on 30 December, 2018.
Although Awami League came to power for the third consecutive term that time, no one from the members of the 14-party alliance was included in the cabinet. Since then, there has been a distance between the ruling party and the remaining members of the 14-party alliance. They calmed down after being assured by the prime minister.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Dilip Barua, general secretary of the Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal, one of the members of the 14-party alliance, said, “There has been no follow up after the meeting with the prime minister. Activities of the 14-party alliance are limited to Dhaka only. If we could hold a meeting with the prime minister and extend the activities of the alliance, it will help prepare for the election and we are now waiting for that.”
*This report appeared on the print and online versions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu