BNP, allies to hold rallies, marches throughout July

Bangladesh National Party will organise rallies, marches and road marches throughout July as part of a final preparation of the one-point demand to oust the government, party insiders have said.

The party will hold six rallies and six marches outside Dhaka. More programmes will be announced for Dhaka after Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on 29 June.

Gonotantra Mancha will also organise separate rallies and road marches.

BNP may reach a consensus with its like-minded parties and allies of simultaneous movement on a 'joint declaration' or political agreement in July, which was stuck for a long time.

Reliable sources said BNP is supposed to hold a meeting with Ganatantra Mancha in the first week of July. The date of joint declaration and new programmes of simultaneous movement will be finalised at the meeting. If everything goes well, BNP and alliance partners will resume the simultaneous movement.

Ganatantra Mancha, an alliance of six parties, however, planned to hold a number of programmes, sources at the alliance have said. They will organise road marches from Dhaka to Chattogram on 19, 20 and 21 July. Earlier, they will hold a rally in Barishal on 17 July. Ahead of that, they are supposed to hold marches in several districts including Dhaka. They will hold a meeting over the matter on 4 July.