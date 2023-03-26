Simultaneous movement: Ganatantra Mancha waits for BNP's decision

Although the BNP and seven-party led alliance Ganatantra Mancha have held several meetings, they couldn't finalise the 'joint declaration' as a basis of simultaneous movement.

However, the Ganatantra Mancha has provided a draft declaration. But the matter remains hanging for a decision by the BNP.

BNP is taking time to give their opinion as they would discuss the matter at the top level.

All anti-government parties including BNP and alliance launched a simultaneous movement on 30 December through mass rallies.

Ganatantra Mancha wanted to finalise the basis of simultaneous movement with BNP ahead of the first event. As that could not be done, they wanted to do it within the shortest possible time.

A long time has elapsed as the policy making body of BNP didn't give its decision.