BNP makes all sorts of calculations before its ‘final movement’

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is going to announce their new programme with a 10-point demand, including the resignation of the government soon. The programme may start with demonstrations, human chains, sit-in programmes or big rallies across the country. The party is also considering programmes like road marches from one division to another.

BNP standing committee will hold a meeting today. Several reliable sources in the party say the draft of the upcoming programme will be finalised at the standing committee meeting today. The programmes will be finalised in consensus with the parties and alliances involved in the simultaneous movement against the government.

Several sources at BNP’s policy making level say they will continue holding these programmes on a regular basis for some. The announcement of big programmes like sit-in programmes in Dhaka may come in the final stage.