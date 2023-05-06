Gono Odhikar Parishad leaves Ganatantra Mancha

Gono Odhikar Parishad has left seven party alliance Ganatantra Mancha which have been waging simultaneous movement against the government. Gono Odhikar Parishad will no longer hold any programme with the Mancha but continue its simultaneous movement led by BNP. They will hold simultaneous movements against the government separately from now on.

The decision was taken at the monthly meeting of Gono Odhikar Parishad’s central executive committee at the party’s central office on Saturday. Parishad’s member secretary Nurul Haque Nur chaired the meeting.

The meeting reiterated that the ongoing movement demanding a neutral polls-time government would be intensified. The party would separately take part in the simultaneous movement in coordination with other like minded political parties.