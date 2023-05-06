Gono Odhikar Parishad leaves Ganatantra Mancha

Gono Odhikar Parishad has left seven party alliance Ganatantra Mancha which have been waging simultaneous movement against the government. Gono Odhikar Parishad will no longer hold any programme with the Mancha but continue its simultaneous movement led by BNP. They will hold simultaneous movements against the government separately from now on.
The decision was taken at the monthly meeting of Gono Odhikar Parishad’s central executive committee at the party’s central office on Saturday. Parishad’s member secretary Nurul Haque Nur chaired the meeting.
The meeting reiterated that the ongoing movement demanding a neutral polls-time government would be intensified. The party would separately take part in the simultaneous movement in coordination with other like minded political parties.
Parishad’s joint convener Muhammad Rashed Khan told Prothom Alo that the party had some differences of opinion over different issues with Ganatantra Mancha.
He said Gono Odhikar Parishad has the ability to hold programmes under simultaneous movement alone and that’s why the party reached this decision.
Seven parties and organisations launched Ganatantra Mancha on 8 August last year. The alliance has been waging a simultaneous movement led by the BNP since 30 December. There have been talks of rift in the leadership of the alliance for quite some time.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Ganatantra Mancha ally Rastro Songskar chief coordinator Hasnat Quaiyum said there had been a rift between Ganatantra Mancha and Gono Odhikar Parishad for quite some time. Any organisation has rights not to partner with Ganatantra Mancha. However, the decision of Gono Odhikar Parishad would bolster the government’s effort to create a division in the movement of the opposition parties.
Gono Odhikar Parishad’s decision would also create confusion among people and it would hamper the anti-government movement. A firm unity was necessary among oppositions now and departure of Gono Odhikar Parishad is unfortunate, he added.
With Gono Odhikar Parishad leaving the Ganatantra Mancha, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Biplobi Workers Party, Nagorik Oikya, Ganosanghati Andolon, Bhashani Onushari Parishad and Rastra Sangskar Andolon are remain in this alliance. Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and Biplobi Workers Party are registered with the election commission.
Meanwhile, Gono Odhikar Parishad took the decision to part ways from the alliance at a monthly meeting of its central working council on Saturday, officer secretary and joint convener Shakil Uzzaman said in a press release.
It said the party urged people to boycott the election of farce in the name of holding voter-less city corporation polls at the expense of public funds. The meeting passed a condolence motion at the death of Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury.
Gono Odhikar Parishad also decided to hold a rally in front of its central office on 12 May protesting the rise of essential prices, according to the press release.