Gono Odhikar’s exit from alliance raises suspicions among allies

Gono Odhikar Parishad’s member secretary Nurul Haque Nur surprised many by attending a meeting of political alliance Ganatantra Mancha on Sunday, a day after his party left the alliance. Joining the meeting, he informed the member parties of the alliance of the decision formally. Nur’s party on Saturday announced leaving the alliance without discussing the matter with any other parties of the alliance.

Differences of opinion between Gono Odhikar Parishad and other parties of the alliance came to light in different times in the past. Yet, the leaders of other partners of the alliance expressed surprise by the decision of Gono Odhikar at a moment when the parties and alliances that are waging simultaneous movement against the government are planning to intensify the movement. What led Gono Odhikar Parishad to break away from the alliance within just nine months of its formation, is being discussed in the political field.

The other parties of the alliance had some sort of misgivings and dissatisfaction about Gono Odhikar for long. Ganatantra Mancha’s leaders think the decision would give an upper hand to the government that has been trying to create a rift in the ongoing movement. They, however, contend that the Gono Odhikar’s decision would not cast any negative impact on the movement.

Ganatantra Mancha has been continuing the simultaneous movement led by BNP. Although Gono Odhikar has left the alliance, the party leaders maintain they would remain in the movement as a party. The party sources said they would take part in the simultaneous movement separately coordinating with other parties.