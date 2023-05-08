Gono Odhikar’s exit from alliance raises suspicions among allies

Gono Odhikar Parishad’s member secretary Nurul Haque Nur surprised many by attending a meeting of political alliance Ganatantra Mancha on Sunday, a day after his party left the alliance. Joining the meeting, he informed the member parties of the alliance of the decision formally. Nur’s party on Saturday announced leaving the alliance without discussing the matter with any other parties of the alliance.
Differences of opinion between Gono Odhikar Parishad and other parties of the alliance came to light in different times in the past. Yet, the leaders of other partners of the alliance expressed surprise by the decision of Gono Odhikar at a moment when the parties and alliances that are waging simultaneous movement against the government are planning to intensify the movement. What led Gono Odhikar Parishad to break away from the alliance within just nine months of its formation, is being discussed in the political field.
The other parties of the alliance had some sort of misgivings and dissatisfaction about Gono Odhikar for long. Ganatantra Mancha’s leaders think the decision would give an upper hand to the government that has been trying to create a rift in the ongoing movement. They, however, contend that the Gono Odhikar’s decision would not cast any negative impact on the movement.
Ganatantra Mancha has been continuing the simultaneous movement led by BNP. Although Gono Odhikar has left the alliance, the party leaders maintain they would remain in the movement as a party. The party sources said they would take part in the simultaneous movement separately coordinating with other parties.
Unease in the alliance for long
Seven political parties and organisations formed Ganatantra Mancha on 8 August. Other than Gono Odhikar Parishad, the other components were Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Biplobi Workers Party, Nagorik Oikya, Ganosanghati Andolon, Bhashani Onushari Parishad and Rastra Sangskar Andolon. Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and Biplobi Workers Party are registered with the election commission.
The Election Commission primarily selected several new parties for registration with the commission recently. Gono Odhikar Parishad is one of the parties picked by the EC. Many of the alliance partners suspect that Gono Odhikar Parishad might have left the alliance to get registered with the EC. Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders, however, denied this.
Several leaders of the alliance said a differences of opinion between leaders of Gono Odhikar Parishad and other parties surfaced soon after formation of the alliance.
The leaders of the alliance, however, do not want to formally discuss the issues that were behind the rift. But several leaders informally told Prothom Alo that conflicts over alliance leadership, gathering people for the political rallies and programmes of the alliance, were behind the disagreement in the alliance. The gulf also widened over activities, behaviour and connections of some Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders
A top leader of Ganatantra Mancha on condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo that the alliance issued statements protesting arrests of several leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam and other political parties but Gono Odhikar Parishad was not pleased with the move. They pressurised other parties of the alliance to go beyond issuing statements and wage a movement protesting the arrests. But this idea received a lukewarm response in the alliance as it has more left-leaning parties.
Gono Odhikar Parishad, however, denied the allegation. Nurul Haque Nur told Prothom Alo that the alliance partners would hold discussions before taking a decision. He said Gono Odhikar Parishad wants to value everyone’s opinion as it is a liberal party and it does not have any inclination towards any particular group.
About the allegation that Gono Odhikar pressurised the alliance to wage movement in favour of Islamic parties, Nur said such allegation might have been raised with a motive to brand Gono Odhikar Parishad as inclined to a particular group.
Nur's Qatar visit a bone of contention
Ganatantra Mancha sources said Nurul Haque went to Dubai via Qatar in December. Some activities of Nur in Dubai were criticised in social media. Allegations were raised that Nur held a meeting with officials of the Israeli intelligence agency. Ganatantra Mancha asked Nur about the allegations and sought his clarification. But several leaders of Ganatantra Mancha alleged that Nur did not come up with any clarification.
“I cannot give up my identity to be a part of an alliance. I went to Qatar on a personal visit. Whether Ganatantra Mancha can seek an explanation over this, is a question. But they did not seek any explanation from me formally. The matter was discussed informally during a meeting,” Nur said.
Impacts of conflict on movement
Ganatantra Mancha started taking part in the simultaneous movement from 30 December. The Gono Odhikar Mancha’s dissonance with other parties appeared in the very first programme of the alliance. Gono Odhikar Parishad did not join the rally of 30 December. They also refrained from joining the alliance’s protest rally on 16 January. The party alleged its leaders were not given due importance in the programmes of the alliance.
Gono Odhikar Parishad sources said Ganatantra Mancha had supplied most people in the rallies of the alliance at the beginning. But the party’s leaders were not given proper respect. This led to a conflict in the alliance. At one point, Ganatantra Mancha decreased its attendance in the political programmes of the alliance. There was also dissent over when the leaders of Gono Odhikar Parishad would address the rallies.
After all the disagreements, the party finally left the alliance without informing the members. Alliance partners came to know about the decision of Gono Odhikar through media reports.
Ganatantra Mancha had a prescheduled meeting on Sunday at central office of Biplobi Workers Party. While the alliance leaders were preparing to talk with journalists at around 4:45pm, Gono Odhikar Parishad’s member secretary Nurul Haque Nur and joint convener Faruk Hasan suddenly appeared at the meeting venue. The alliance leaders then sought more time from the journalists and reappeared 20 minutes later. Later, Biplobi Workers Party’s general secretary and the alliance’s coordinator Saiful Haque spoke with journalists.
Saiful Haque said Gono Odhikar Parishad has left the alliance for sake of its own existence. The party’s representatives told Ganatantra Mancha’s meeting even on 3 May that they would not leave the alliance. Gono Odhikar Parishad’s decision to leave the alliance has raised many questions and it would give a wrong message for the ongoing movement
He added that Gono Odhikar Parishad’s decision would become advantageous for the government.
Zonayed Saki, one of the top leaders of Ganatantra Mancha, told Prothom Alo that they think the incident would not have any adverse effect on the alliance.
Saki said the alliance would work towards intensifying its ongoing simultaneous movement.