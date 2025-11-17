26 new political parties launched in last 15 months

The name of the political party is the Samata Party. It was launched on 21 September 2024. That day, around 30 people gathered in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka, most of them holding posters bearing the party’s name.

Asked why a new party was necessary, its leaders said that no political party fulfils the promises it makes to the public, and therefore…

Exactly one year after the Samata Party’s launching, the People’s Power Party was formed out of a desire to “do something for the country”. Leaders of this party have introduced themselves as “guardians of sovereignty”. At its launch on 27 September at the National Press Club, it was announced that the party has an 11-member advisory committee. However, the organisers could not produce a full list of advisers that day.

According to Prothom Alo’s tally, at least 26 political parties have emerged in the 15 months following the July mass uprising. Six of those parties have the word “janata” (people) in their names in some form. Launching of most of the political parties were announced through press conferences at the National Press Club; a few held their events at the Central Shaheed Minar, while one party was announced by organising a procession on the Dhaka University campus.

The most recent new political party, launched on 28 October, is the “Bangladesh United Party”.