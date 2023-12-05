Loyalists of Shajahan Omar leave BNP, join AL

A group of BNP men in Kathalia upazila of Jhalakathi have declared to join ruling Awami League, as their leader Shahjahan Omar, former vice-chairman of BNP, joined the ruling party.

They made the declaration through a press briefing at the electoral office of Shahjahan Omar in the Kathalia bus stand area on Tuesday.

However, the BNP leaders claimed that the break-away group had long been inactive in politics, with no significant posts in the BNP committees.