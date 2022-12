Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu has said their party does not wage movement to oust the government. Rather, it is waging movement to show the flaws of the government to continue the democratic trend.

“Jatiya Party has no link with whether BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) will resign from parliament or not. Jatiya Party is waging movement for government changeover through polls. Jatiya Party will not resign from parliament,” he said while talking to BSS on Saturday.