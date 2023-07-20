Country's economy remains dynamic despite global crisis: PM Hasina

In this connection, she said a sub-committee, headed by the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary, is working to scrutinise the opportunities and challenges after Bangladesh's full graduation as a developing nation.

"All the issues (regarding being a developing nation) are being settled down through discussion," she added.

The prime minister said that the government is pulling the country ahead, accommodating all aspects of society and that is why today's Bangladesh is a role model of development for the entire world.

Highlighting the corruption during the regime of the BNP, the prime minister said that the government is trying to bring back the money siphoned off by BNP leaders to different countries.

"The money of many BNP leaders still remains frozen (in foreign banks). We've been trying to bring that money back gradually," she said.

Criticising the family of Khaleda Zia for their corruption, she said the World Bank stopped financing the BNP during their regime due to corruption in the road sector.