Govt arranging a staged election: Ariful Haque

When I called for a civic meeting to inform the people of my decision regarding candidature in the election, police started nabbing BNP men from the very next day. They went to the homes of my workers and supporters, and harassed them. A few days ago they withdrew the ansars deployed for my security, for no reason at all. The police obstructed the civic meeting. They were forced to give permission for the meeting due to my obstinate stance. Out of fear and alarm, they are placing one obstacle after the other in front of me.

Other than that, in violation of the code of conduct, the ruling party members of parliament and government officials have been campaigning extensively for the Awami League candidate even before the election symbols have been alloted. Does the EC not see all this? The local police administration is overly enthusiastic in favour of the Awami League candidate. If this is the situation before I have even announced whether I will contest or not, what will it be like after I make my announcement? Is this any environment for an election?