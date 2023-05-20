Ariful Haque not likely to contest in polls

There is little possibility that BNP leader Ariful Haque Choudhury, who was mayor for two consecutive terms, will contest the Sylhet City Corporation elections, according to his close associates.

Earlier, Ariful Haque said he would disclose his decision regardng his candidature at a rally at Sylhet city on Saturday afternoon.

BNP declared that they would not participate in the city corporation elections under the current government. However, there are speculations that Ariful Haque may become an independent candidate, given his huge popularity. He, however, has not said anything clearly and the people of Sylhet remain curious about the matter.

People close to Ariful Haque said he is under various pressure over the upcoming city polls. He has to consider several issues including the party stance.