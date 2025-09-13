DUCSU election: Why Chhatra Dal suffers a crushing defeat

From the very beginning, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)’s student wing, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal JCD), was in a state of hesitation and uncertainty over whether it would participate in the DUCSU election.

While rival student organisations were already active on campus in various ways, Chhatra Dal had yet to announce its panel. Even the activists and supporters of the organisation had no clear idea who would contest for the Vice-President (VP) post.

The panel was announced only 20 days before the election.

Chhatra Dal also showed no proper coordination because of insufficient preparation, lack of proper planning, and uncertainty over campaign strategy.

Over the past year, after the July mass uprising, while Islami Chhatra Shibir managed to ‘focus’ (bring to the fore) their two leaders, Abu Shadik Kayem and SM Farhad, in various ways on campus, Chhatra Dal, in that sense, could not present any of its leaders to the students.

On the contrary, even after the election schedule was announced, no one knew for certain who would contest the VP position on behalf of Chhatra Dal.