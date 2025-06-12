Reforms and trial will take precedence, not election date, NCP hopes

The National Citizens’ Party (NCP) views Friday’s meeting in London between professor Muhammad Yunus and Tarique Rahman positively.

The party believes that issues such as fundamental reforms and justice for the indiscriminate killings during the July movement will take greater precedence in the meeting than the question of election timing.

Chief adviser Muhammad Yunus reached London on a 4-day state visit last Tuesday. The meeting is being considered quite significant in the political arena of the country amid the ongoing debate centering the election schedule.

The gap or disagreements between the government and the BNP may narrow on various issues, including the possible timing of the election, key reforms, and the July charter, if the meeting proves to be fruitful.

This correspondent spoke to three key leaders of the NCP regarding this on Wednesday. They feel issues like reform, trial of Awami League leaders and July charter will take precedence in the meeting between the chief adviser and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman.