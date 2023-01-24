Question in BNP over strength of alliance partners, rift in Ganatantra Mancha

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has launched its anti-government movement simultaneously with four newly formed political alliances and some like-minded parties. Among the new alliances, BNP expects the left-leaning alliance Ganotantra Mancha to take on an important role in the movement.

Questions have already surfaced in BNP about how far Ganatantra Mancha has been able to meet that expectation. Already a possible rift in the Mancha is evident due to conflict over leadership. In the three events of simultaneous movement so far, 12-party alliance and Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote could not showcase their strength of manpower. There are talks over the strength of these alliances in BNP itself.

BNP disbanded its old 20-party alliance to launch a greater simultaneous movement. BNP’s longtime ally Jamaat-e-Islami was part of the 20-party alliance. Now apparently a distance has been created between BNP and Jamaat. After the 20-party alliance was ineffective, three alliances were formed named 12-party alliance, Jatiyatabadi Samamana Jote and Samamana Ganatantrik Jote. The strength of all three of these alliances about gathering people at the political programmes is questionable. Jamaat took to streets separately in the first event under simultaneous movement but refrained from joining the last two.

Several BNP leaders said they are worried that the activities of other parties and alliances are not up to the expectation.