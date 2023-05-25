US won't give visa if polls obstructed, we are also saying so: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today said the government wants to hold the next national election in a free and fair manner and those who will try to obstruct the election must be resisted.

"We are saying it time and again that the next election will be held peacefully in a free and fair manner. We will extend all-out support to the Election Commission in arranging a neutral election," he said while talking to journalists after placing wreaths at the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam marking his 124th birth anniversary in Dhaka University campus this morning.