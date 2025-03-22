Let’s not try to rehabilitate fallen autocrat’s associates: Tarique Rahman

Tarique Rahman said that the current constitution of the country, which the fugitive fallen dictator had almost turned into their party constitution by amending it at will, also states that a national parliament of people’s representatives will be formed through direct vote of the people.

Despite the clear mention in the constitution, the people of Bangladesh and the whole world have seen that parliament was repeatedly formed without the people’s vote during the fugitive fascist government, he added. “The fugitive autocrat did not respect the constitution.”

He said that the BNP believes that the practical application of democratic political rights and behaviour is more important in democratic politics than textbook-based reforms. “Reforms could become sustainable, successful and effective only through the democratic practice of the people.”

Tarique Rahman mentioned that many things about the state and politics depend on the politicians’ patriotism and principles of running state affairs.

In this case, the more effective role the prominent citizens and professionals in the state and society could play, the more responsible and strong the political government becomes, the BNP acting chief stated.

According to him, “If we compare politics to the roof of a well-organised house, then most probably civil society and professionals are the columns of that house. Therefore, in a state, politicians, civil society and professionals complement each other.”