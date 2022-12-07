BNP rally at Naya Paltan unless govt allows alternative venue: Mirza Abbas

He said people suffers when BNP holds rally on roads, but the roads in front of Awami League central office and the Dhanmondi 32 road has been closed 20 years, does this not bring sufferings to people?
Mirza Abbas further said Awami League is in fear of losing power. Members of law enforcement agencies are conducting raids door to door centring the 10 December rally and carrying out arrests.
“Our event will be peaceful. We have said we will hold rally at Naya Paltan. So, the government will have to place an acceptable alternative proposal now,” he added.
Replying to a query on what would happen if police do not allow BNP to hold rally at Naya Paltan, Mirza Abbas said, “Police will do their work and we will do ours. We will hold the rally at Naya Paltan. But, we want that police do not take a partisan stance.”
He said when Awami League holds rally in front of the party office in Gulistan, roads remain closed during the rally and police announce map for vehicular movement. Likewise, police will announce map for traffic movement during the BNP’s rally, he insisted.
Replying to a query, BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said their programme will be peaceful and even if a tyre of rickshaw explodes, the responsibility falls on the government.
BNP chairperson's advisors Amanullah Aman and Abdus Salam, organising secretary Abdus Salam Azad and publicity secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie were present at the press conference.