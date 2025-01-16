BNP to join all-party meeting on mass uprising proclamation
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party will join the political parties and other stakeholders to finalise the July Mass Uprising Proclamation.
The party’s standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed will attend the meeting, said the party Thursday.
The government will hold the meeting at Foreign Service Academy from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm today, Thursday.
Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus and four other advisers will attend the meeting, sources said.
BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed will leave his Gulshan residence shortly to attend the meeting, the party chairperson’s press wing informed the media around 2:00 pm today.
There were various speculations regarding BNP’s joining the meeting until the decision was made.
The chief adviser’s press wing on Wednesday night issued a notification mentioning the time and place of the all-party meeting.
Around 8:15 pm, the press wing said that the interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus had convened the meeting.
However, the leaders of the BNP, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Ganatantra Mancha and several other parties and alliances informed Prothom Alo last night they did not receive any invitation until 9:00 pm.