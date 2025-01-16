CA to host all-party meeting on proclamation of July uprising today

The interim government has called an all-party meeting with political parties and other stakeholders at 4:00 pm today, Thursday, to finalise the proclamation of the July mass uprising. Chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus and four advisers will be present at the meeting, according to government sources.

The time and venue of the all-party meeting was announced in a press release published by the chief adviser's press wing on Wednesday night. The press wing said at around 8:15 pm yesterday that the interim government led by chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus has called for the meeting. The meeting will be held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday.

However, several parties and leaders of different alliances including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and Ganotantra Mancha, told Prothom Alo that they had not got any official invitation to join the all party meeting as of 9:00 pm yesterday.