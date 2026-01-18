BNP never adopted secrecy or subterfuge in the guise of strategy: Tarique Rahman

BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman has said that BNP activists have never adopted secrecy or operated in disguise in the name of political strategy. He said some quarters are trying to create a particular situation by making various statements, adding that efforts are being made to obstruct the path of democracy by creating controversies under different pretexts. He urged vigilance so that such attempts do not succeed.

Tarique Rahman made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a programme jointly organised by Maayer Dak—an organisation of families of victims of enforced disappearances—and Amra BNP Poribar. The discussion meeting was held on Saturday afternoon at the Bangladesh–China Friendship Conference Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka.

At one stage of his speech, the BNP chairperson also raised questions about certain roles played by the Election Commission. “Although it is painful to say, we have recently seen some controversial roles or positions taken by the Election Commission. Even so, as a responsible political party, we want to show patience,” he said.