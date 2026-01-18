BNP never adopted secrecy or subterfuge in the guise of strategy: Tarique Rahman
BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman has said that BNP activists have never adopted secrecy or operated in disguise in the name of political strategy. He said some quarters are trying to create a particular situation by making various statements, adding that efforts are being made to obstruct the path of democracy by creating controversies under different pretexts. He urged vigilance so that such attempts do not succeed.
Tarique Rahman made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a programme jointly organised by Maayer Dak—an organisation of families of victims of enforced disappearances—and Amra BNP Poribar. The discussion meeting was held on Saturday afternoon at the Bangladesh–China Friendship Conference Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka.
At one stage of his speech, the BNP chairperson also raised questions about certain roles played by the Election Commission. “Although it is painful to say, we have recently seen some controversial roles or positions taken by the Election Commission. Even so, as a responsible political party, we want to show patience,” he said.
Calling on party leaders and activists to remain alert, Tarique Rahman said an opportunity has emerged to build a just state accountable to the people before freedom- and democracy-loving citizens.
Regardless of political affiliation, everyone who believes in democracy must stay vigilant so that those who try to derail or obstruct democracy by creating controversies under various pretexts do not succeed.
He stressed that establishing a democratic government in the coming days is essential to ensure justice for all past wrongdoings. “If we miss this opportunity to establish a responsible democratic state and government, it would be an injustice to the martyrs of our democratic movement and disrespect to their sacrifices,” he said.
Tarique Rahman added that the state and government bear significant responsibility toward those who were forcibly disappeared or killed during the anti-fascist movement, noting that the state can never forget these obligations.
Referring to the presence of family members of victims of enforced disappearances and killings at the event, he said they had come despite immense suffering. He reiterated that a democratic government must be established in the future—one that will work to fulfil the people’s aspirations and deliver justice to those who have been oppressed and persecuted.
He said that to ensure justice for all wrongs—those who were martyred in the 1971 Liberation War, the anti-autocracy movement of 1990, the enforced disappearances and killings over the past 16 years, the victims of repression and disability, and those martyred and injured in the 2024 mass uprising—a democratic government in Bangladesh is indispensable.
Tarique Rahman further said that during the fascist rule, thousands of BNP leaders and activists were subjected to repression, torture and killings, and nearly a thousand were forcibly disappeared. He claimed that more than 150,000 cases were filed nationwide against BNP leaders and activists during the anti-fascist movement, affecting around six million party members.
Hundreds of thousands were forced to hide away from their homes for years, months, weeks and days, separated from their families. He described the cases as politically motivated.
As relatives of victims of enforced disappearances spoke at the event, Tarique Rahman became visibly emotional and was seen wiping his eyes several times.
‘Turned into a land of death’
Speaking at the discussion, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said the country had been turned into a “land of death.” He said the nation would always remember those who contributed, shed blood, were martyred, disappeared or killed to free the country from that situation.
He alleged that the Election Commission and a political party were trying to undermine the election and, through various strategies, to withdraw from the electoral process, adding that such attempts would not be allowed.
“We want to warn those who are conspiring, including the Election Commission—there must be equality and fairness. Our civility should not be mistaken for weakness,” Salahuddin Ahmed said, adding, “We caution you—do not engage in any kind of conspiracy.”
The programme was presided over by Atikur Rahman, convener of Amra BNP Poribar. It was moderated by Sanjida Islam Tuli, coordinator of Maayer Dak, along with Zahidul Islam and Moksedul Momin of Amra BNP Poribar.
Speakers at the event included BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Treasurer Rashiduzzaman Millat, Tahsina Rushdi (wife of enforced disappearance victim M. Ilias Ali), Hummam Quader Chowdhury—who returned after being disappeared—and Anisur Rahman Talukdar, among other relatives of enforced disappearance victims.