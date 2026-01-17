Wait for disappeared loved ones is a heavy burden on the state: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman said countless families are still living with unanswered questions, waiting for fathers who never returned and children who never came home.

He said this prolonged uncertainty is a heavy burden that the state continues to carry.

He made the remarks as chief guest at a discussion with family members of people who were victims of enforced disappearances, killings and torture during the fascist regime of Awami League government.

The event was held on Saturday afternoon at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in the capital and was organised by two platforms, Mayer Daak and Amra BNP Paribar.

Tarique Rahman said the suffering of families affected by enforced disappearances and state violence runs so deep that words often fall short of offering comfort.