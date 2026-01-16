BNP holds meeting over Tarique Rahman’s Sylhet visit, aims for massive turnout

The BNP has begun preparations for party chairperson Tarique Rahman’s visit to Sylhet on 22 January.

The party is aiming to draw a massive crowd—running into the hundreds of thousands—at its first election rally on that day. Local BNP leaders and activists have already started various activities, including preparatory meetings.

Sylhet district BNP president Abdul Qaiyum Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that this would be the BNP chairperson’s first visit outside Dhaka since returning to the country.

“With the 13th parliamentary election ahead, the BNP’s first election-focused rally will be held in Sylhet. That is why the party is working locally to ensure a gathering of at least 300,000 people,” he said.