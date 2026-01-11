BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman to launch election campaign from Sylhet
BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman will start election campaign by visiting the Shrine of Hazrat Shah Jalal (R) and Shahporan (RA) in Sylhet on 22 January.
BNP Media Cell Convener Professor Moudud Hossain Alamgir Pavel said he will begin election campaign by paying homage at the shrines of Hazrat Shah Jalal (RA) and Shahporan (RA).
Earlier in a meeting with editors and senior journalists yesterday, Saturday he said, "As a political party, BNP will go to everyone to woo their support for vote.”
It is learned that the allocation of symbols for the upcoming National Parliament election will take place on 21 January.
Officially the election campaign will begin from 22 January after allocation of the election symbol a day before.
On way to Dhaka from Sylhet Tarique Rahman will participate in roadside rallies and public meetings at various locations.