Awami League-BNP: Fear of violence mounts

So far the two parties have been holding programmes and counter programmes on the same day, but at different venues. This time, however, BNP is to stage sit-ins at the city’s entry points. And it is also at the entry points that Awami League and its affiliated organisations say they will remain on vigil.

From the beginning of BNP’s simultaneous movement in December, Awami League has been holding counter programmes on the same days as BNP’s programmes. For quite some time now both the party’s programmes have been peaceful. But now people are questioning whether both sides are headed toward unrest and conflict. Several analysts believe that the stand of the parties concerning the crisis emerging over the issue of the election-time government, is instigating fears of violence.

The leaders of both parties are blaming each other for the situation. Speaking to Prothom Alo, BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said they have given their leaders and activists strict instructions to ensure that the sit-in programmes were held peacefully. If there was any unrest, the government would have to take responsibility.

Awami League, however, feels that BNP is taking up programmes that may spark off violence. The party’s joint general secretary Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif told Prothom Alo, “We are remaining alert on the streets so that BNP cannot create any disorder. That is why there hasn’t been any clashes or violence so long.”