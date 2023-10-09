BNP has not left any way for negotiations, AL tells US pre-election assessment team

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has told the US pre-election assessment mission that BNP has not left any scope for negotiations over the next election.

After the meeting with the US pre-election assessment mission, speaking to newsmen, he said, "We have told the US delegation that BNP has not left any path for negotiations and compromises. BNP's demand is not based on the constitution. We will not reach a consensus by violating the constitution."

The US pre-election assessment mission held a meeting with the representatives of ruling Awami League over the upcoming 12th parliament election at a hotel in Banani in the capital on Monday afternoon.

After the meeting, the US delegation didn't brief the newsmen.