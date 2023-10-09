BNP has not left any way for negotiations, AL tells US pre-election assessment team

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has told the US pre-election assessment mission that BNP has not left any scope for negotiations over the next election.
After the meeting with the US pre-election assessment mission, speaking to newsmen, he said, "We have told the US delegation that BNP has not left any path for negotiations and compromises. BNP's demand is not based on the constitution. We will not reach a consensus by violating the constitution."
The US pre-election assessment mission held a meeting with the representatives of ruling Awami League over the upcoming 12th parliament election at a hotel in Banani in the capital on Monday afternoon.
After the meeting, the US delegation didn't brief the newsmen.
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader disclosed the details of the discussion.
Saying that the US delegation has come to assess the election environment in Bangladesh, he said, "They have held a meeting as they have held with others. This is a 12-member delegation. We have explained our position over the national election. Not only Bangladesh, discussions have been held over the challenges in different countries."
Obaidul Quader said the delegation has been briefed how Awami League wants to hold the next election.
He said the government has brought about 82 reforms in 15 years to strengthen democracy and the election commission. The US delegation has been told that prime minister Sheikh Hasina is committed to holding free, fair and peaceful election.
Awami League leaders at the meeting cited the IRI survey that said seventy per cent of the people are ready to cast votes for Sheikh Hasina.
Obaidul Quader said, "They have wanted to know our mindset, what we want to do, what type of election we want and how we see the future of democracy in Bangladesh."
Saying that the US delegation has not come to make a negotiation between Awami League and BNP, Obaidul Quader said, "We have also said we are committed to holding free, fair, neutral and peaceful elections. We are working towards that goal. Their deliberations were positive. They have not taken any side and and no side was discussed either."
The purpose of the US delegation is not to solve the dispute between Awami League and BNP.
He said, "They want to understand the situation. They are observing the election environment, realities and whether there is fear of clashes."
Earlier, the US pre-election assessment mission held a meeting with BNP leaders including party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office on Monday morning.
BNP leaders said they highlighted the current political situation including their demands--the resignation of the current government and holding the election under a non-party government.