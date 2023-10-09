BNP tells US pre-election assessment mission no environment for election

BNP has told the US pre-election assessment mission that there is no environment to hold a fair election in the country.

BNP leaders, who attended the meeting with the US pre-election assessment mission, told Prothom Alo that they told the US delegation that there is no environment for a fair election and they placed arguments in support of this statement.

The US pre-election assessment mission held a meeting with BNP leaders including party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office on Monday morning.

After the meeting, the US pre-election assessment mission didn't brief newsmen.

BNP leaders said they highlighted the current political situation including their demands--the resignation of the current government and holding the election under a non-party government.