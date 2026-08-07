You’ve ‘eaten’ enough in six months, now you'll devour the party itself: BNP MP Rafiqul Islam
Rafiqul Islam Jamal, Jhalakathi-1 (Rajapur-Kathalia) MP and BNP's Central Religious Affairs Secretary has called upon his party's leaders and activists to put an end to greed and opportunism.
In a post on his verified Facebook page last Thursday night, Rafiqul Islam wrote, "I request the leaders and activists of Jhalakathi BNP and its affiliated organisations to stop their gluttony. You have 'eaten' a lot in the last six months. You have lined your pockets in exchange for guarding Awami League leaders and activists, you have profited by advocating for Awami League, you have profited by guarding Awami League houses and protecting contracts. Finally, you are even profiting by getting Awami League members to join the party in exchange for money. It feels like you are going to swallow up the entire party.”
The BNP MP further stated in the post, "You should be ashamed. You couldn't even offer a brief prayer for the martyrs of 36 July whose blood gave you the opportunity to feast like this. If you only hold ambitions for leadership and positions, you will quickly drop out of the party."
Immediately after the post, discussions began within local political circles regarding Rafiqul Islam Jamal's remarks. A section of the party's leaders and activists believe he made the comments out of frustration over an incident in Kirtipasha.
You should be ashamed. You couldn't even offer a brief prayer for the martyrs of 36 July, whose blood gave you the opportunity to feast like this.
According to local BNP leaders and activists, following the mass uprising, several leaders holding positions in the BNP and Jubo Dal have been managing various contracting works for top-tier Awami League leaders. Additionally, several pro-BNP lawyers have been representing Awami League leaders and activists in various political cases at the Jhalakathi court. They claim that Rafiqul Islam Jamal is also angered by these activities.
Recently, the Ministry of Local Government temporarily suspended 417 projects submitted by Shahadat Hossain, the Jhalakathi zila parishad Administrator and District BNP Member Secretary.
Following the mass uprising, several leaders holding positions in the BNP and Jubo Dal have been managing various contracting works for top-tier Awami League leaders.
Allegations suggest the projects had been sent for approval without coordinating with the MPs of the two Jhalokathi constituencies. Angered by this, Jhalakathi-1 MP Rafiqul Islam Jamal and Jhalokathi-2 MP Esrat Sultana Elen submitted a Demi-Official (DO) letter to the Ministry of Local Government requesting the cancellation of the projects. Rafiqul Islam Jamal has a preexisting rivalry with District BNP Member Secretary Shahadat Hossain.
Addressing the matter, Rafiqul Islam Jamal said, "To prevent the moral degradation of the leaders and activists and to maintain their loyalty to the party, I made this comment on social media with a heavy heart. I hope the leaders and activists will embrace the ideals of martyred President Ziaur Rahman and take the party forward."