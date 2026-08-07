You’ve ‘eaten’ enough in six months, now you'll devour the party itself: BNP MP Rafiqul Islam

Rafiqul Islam Jamal, Jhalakathi-1 (Rajapur-Kathalia) MP and BNP's Central Religious Affairs Secretary has called upon his party's leaders and activists to put an end to greed and opportunism.

In a post on his verified Facebook page last Thursday night, Rafiqul Islam wrote, "I request the leaders and activists of Jhalakathi BNP and its affiliated organisations to stop their gluttony. You have 'eaten' a lot in the last six months. You have lined your pockets in exchange for guarding Awami League leaders and activists, you have profited by advocating for Awami League, you have profited by guarding Awami League houses and protecting contracts. Finally, you are even profiting by getting Awami League members to join the party in exchange for money. It feels like you are going to swallow up the entire party.”