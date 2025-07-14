Mirza Abbas severely criticises Jamaat, Charmonai Pir, NCP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Mirza Abbas has claimed that no member of the party was involved with the killing of trader Lal Chand alias Sohag in Old Dhaka’s Mitford area.

“Mahin arrested in connection with the incident has photos with the leaders of NCP (National Citizen Party), not the BNP,” he stated while addressing a rally in front of the party headquarters in the capital’s Naya Paltan area today.

Dhaka city north and south units of the BNP organised the rally and a procession in protest against continuous conspiratorial lies and negative propaganda about BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and on demand of exemplary punishment for the brutal killing near Mitford Hospital.

Following the meeting, the party leaders and activists brought out a procession that paraded through Kakrail, Matsya Bhaban and ended at the National Press Club.