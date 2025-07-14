Mirza Abbas severely criticises Jamaat, Charmonai Pir, NCP
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Mirza Abbas has claimed that no member of the party was involved with the killing of trader Lal Chand alias Sohag in Old Dhaka’s Mitford area.
“Mahin arrested in connection with the incident has photos with the leaders of NCP (National Citizen Party), not the BNP,” he stated while addressing a rally in front of the party headquarters in the capital’s Naya Paltan area today.
Dhaka city north and south units of the BNP organised the rally and a procession in protest against continuous conspiratorial lies and negative propaganda about BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and on demand of exemplary punishment for the brutal killing near Mitford Hospital.
Following the meeting, the party leaders and activists brought out a procession that paraded through Kakrail, Matsya Bhaban and ended at the National Press Club.
Speaking about the brutal killing of scrap trader Lal Chand in Old Dhaka’s Mitford Hospital area, Mirza Abbas said, “Actually BNP has involvement with this incident. I have a photograph, I can’t show you right now. A person, Mahin, who has been arrested in connection with this incident, has a photo with the NCP leaders. I can show you this; I can challenge this. They (NCP Leaders) have photos with this person but an attempt is underway to blame the BNP for this.”
Terming this killing as a planned incident, the BNP standing committee member further said, “It seems the video of this killing is made in a planned way. Now they have been trying to attack the BNP bringing that forward. But others’ involvement has been uncovered while trying to entrap the BNP. Mahin’s photo with NCP Leaders clearly proves that a conspiracy has been going on to shift the blame of the murder on the BNP. There has been an attempt to bracket us with the Awami League. But whatever be the conspiracy, you can’t erase the BNP from people’s minds.”
Stating that Bangladesh is the address of the BNP, Mirza Abbas said, “A party has been chanting slogans that the BNP will follow the route taken by Awami League. This is not so easy. We don’t have any other address. This Bangladesh is our permanent address.”
Urging the people not to be confused, the senior BNP leader said, “There is no reason to be confused. We request the people, analyse the photo of the Mitford incident. Please don’t try to blame the BNP for no reason. It is the BNP that earned the country’s independence and it is the BNP that will protect the country’s independence.”
Slamming the Charmonai Pir hard, Mirza Abbas said, “I saw in the social media that people are saying, Charmonai Pir has no knowledge; neither he has read the holy Quran, nor the Hadith. He is a completely ignorant person. Come up with an answer to this question if you are sincere. We also want to know, where have obtained the religious knowledge? Now this person and his supporters cannot bear the BNP, but they had no problem in bearing with the Awami League.”
The BNP standing committee also criticised the Jamaat-e-Islami. He said, “There is another party that has no other tasks except tall talk and taking money from people cunningly. They have taken money from the Bashundhara Group and City Group. Everything will be accounted for. They once leaned on Ershad during his rule, then relied on the Awami League. And now, they talk big. Their only concern now seems to be the BNP. They think that if they can eliminate the BNP, they’ll be able to enjoy absolute power without any opposition.”
Protesting at the obscene language directed at BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, Mirza Abbas said, “Some are trying to say, why was Tarique Rahman beaten severely during the 1/11 changeover? We want to say that Tarique Rahman was beaten because he was a pro-country person. Many are saying, why is Tarique Rahman not returning to the country? He will return on time. None can stop that. It truly seems the life of Tarique Rahman is under threat. But the country will move ahead under the able leadership of Tarique Rahman.”
He also warned people not to spread false statements about Tarique Rahman.
Stating that the country is not safe in the hands of anyone except the BNP, Mirza Abbas said, “Martyred President Ziaur Rahman fought for the independence of the country. When was the Charmonai Pir and Jamaat-e-Islami at that time? Now they are talking big. Ziaur Rahman introduced multi-party democracy in the country and Khaleda Zia introduced parliamentary democracy here.”
Urging the party leaders and activists to remain vigilant, Mirza Abbas said, “Identify any thieves and robbers around you. The Awami League’s goons have been trying to join our party. They could carry out crimes at any moment. You must remain cautious about it.”