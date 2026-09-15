Two people who threw crude bomb in front of Supreme Court identified: Home Minister
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said an investigation is under way into the explosion of a crude bomb in front of the main gate of the Supreme Court, next to the road. He said two people who carried out the explosion had been identified from CCTV footage. They could be members of the Awami League, which is currently barred from political activities, he said, adding that the government is investigating the incident.
The International Crimes Tribunal-2 today sentenced seven accused, including Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, to death for crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising. Following the verdict, two people on a motorcycle threw crude bombs onto the road in front of the Supreme Court’s main gate and fled. The incident took place between 1:15 pm and 1:20 pm.
The home minister made the remarks in response to questions from journalists after a meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday.
“This was a reaction following the verdict against fascism and fascist forces. A crude bomb exploded in response to the death sentences handed down to seven people. It is not a major issue,” he said.
Asked about the government’s steps to bring back those sentenced to death, Salahuddin Ahmed declined to comment. On the verdict, however, he said, “We believe we have received justice from the International Crimes Tribunal’s verdict. We have no comment on the court’s judgment.”
The home minister chaired a meeting at the Home Ministry’s conference room at the Secretariat at noon on Tuesday to discuss measures to prevent traffic congestion caused by mega projects in Dhaka.
Responding to a question about whether intelligence agencies had failed to prevent a procession by the Awami League in Gulshan last Friday, Salahuddin Ahmed said the group occasionally carries out activities despite the ban. Its members hold processions in various places after Fajr prayers.
“There was intelligence information about Friday’s procession, but the police could not anticipate that someone might hold a procession there at that particular time. This cannot be called a failure. The government took measures afterwards,” he said.
Asked about differing information from the Election Commission and the Ministry of Local Government regarding union Parishad elections, the home minister said the Election Commission had given a tentative timeframe on Monday and described it as a plan.
“It has been presented differently in the media. The Election Commission said it was a tentative plan, not anything final. An inter-ministerial meeting will be held on 17 September. The election timeframe will be decided there after discussions with all concerned. Everyone will have to wait until then,” he said.