Two people who threw crude bomb in front of Supreme Court identified: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said an investigation is under way into the explosion of a crude bomb in front of the main gate of the Supreme Court, next to the road. He said two people who carried out the explosion had been identified from CCTV footage. They could be members of the Awami League, which is currently barred from political activities, he said, adding that the government is investigating the incident.

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 today sentenced seven accused, including Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, to death for crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising. Following the verdict, two people on a motorcycle threw crude bombs onto the road in front of the Supreme Court’s main gate and fled. The incident took place between 1:15 pm and 1:20 pm.