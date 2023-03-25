Fakhrul a spokesperson of communal forces: Quader

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said BNP is a ‘dalal’ (broker) party of Pakistan and that is why it should be resisted.

Fakhrul claimed that Pakistan era was better than Bangladesh, which means that he holds the spirit of Pakistan, the AL general secretary said.

He said Pakistan did not seek apology yet for the genocide it carried out during the Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War.

Quader said BNP is a datal party of Pakistan as it believes in the spirit of Pakistan. "They (BNP) must be resisted and defeated. Those who say Pakistan era was good are actually the servants and brokers of Pakistan," he added.