We’re confident about female students’ votes: Shadik Kayem

Shadik Kayem: We are talking about unity in diversity and about inclusion. Our panel is built on those principles. Even our critics are included in it. We have tried to place individuals in positions according to their expertise.

We have representatives from the Chakma community, both hijabi and non-hijabi women, students with disabilities, and many others. We have also included those who may not agree with us ideologically. One of our greatest strengths is this openness and our attempt to forge unity within diversity. We are sending a message through our panel: rightists, leftists, and centrists must all work together for the country.

Since many cannot challenge us on the basis of ideas, ideals, or competence, they resort to vilification. We are constantly being targeted with propaganda and labels. Some are obsessed with finding ways to block us. Our approach is not to retaliate or engage in mudslinging but to present students with solutions to their problems and a vision of a dream campus. Perhaps that can even be seen as our weakness.