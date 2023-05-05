Hefazat, Islami parties in government's pocket

Ten years ago on this day, Hefazat came into limelight when madrassa students and teachers from all around the country came to Dhaka and took up position at Shapla Chattar. Their 13-point demand was criticised by various quarters. Many organisations protested against the demands which included death sentence for blasphemy and making it compulsory for women to wear hijab, as well as their demands regarding the policies pertaining to women and education.

Hefazat came to the centre of attention once again in March 2021. This was because of an outbreak of violence in Dhaka, Chattogram, Brahmanbaria, Narayanganj, Munshiganj and other places centering the visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence as well as the centennial of Bangabandhu's birth. At the time, 19 were killed in clashes with the police.

But a decade on, Hefazat no longer has that clout or organisational position. Maulana Mamunul Huq, who in 2013 had told the government to prepare to flee, has been languishing behind bars for the past two years. He is under trial for 41 cases. There are 285 such cases against a few thousand Hefazat leaders and activists all over the country.

Persons involved with Hefazat say this diminishing of influence and importance has affected various Qawmi madrasa-based political parties. After all, most of the Hefazat leadership was attached to some Islamic party or the other. And so leaders of these religion-based parties are inevitably accused in these cases against Hefazat. These cases, arrests and various pressures have weakened the religion-based parties and pushed Hefazat's back against the wall.