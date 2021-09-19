Quader denounces BNP’s protests against PM’s visit in New York

Denouncing BNP’s street protest against prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to New York to attend United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday accused BNP of damaging the country’s image abroad, reports UNB.

He said, “BNP is not only creating chaos in the country, it is also conspiring to tarnish the nation’s image abroad.” The Awami league leader made this remark at a briefing from his official residence Sunday morning referring to BNP’s demonstration ahead of PM’s arrival in New York.