Quader Mirza won't let Obaidul Quader enter Companyganj

Noakhali’s Bashurhat pourashava mayor Abdul Quader Mirza said he will not let Awami League general secretary and his elder brother Obaidul Quader to enters his electoral constituency Companyganj.

Quader Mirza came up with the warning on Facebook live on Friday evening.

He also alleged that police confined him in Bashurhat pourashava at the behest of road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader.