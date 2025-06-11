2 former Awami League MPs make public appearance in London
Two former members of parliament (MPs) from Awami League were seen publicly in London, the capital of the United Kingdom, when they participated in a protest rally against chief adviser to the interim government professor Muhammad Yunus in front of The Dorchester hotel on Tuesday.
They were: former lawmaker from Sunamganj-1 constituency Ranjit Chandra Sarker and former lawmaker from Habiganj-3 Md Abu Zahir. Bidhan Kumar Sarkar, joint general secretary of Awami League’s Sylhet city unit, was also seen publicly for the first time.
Muhammad Yunus arrived in London on Tuesday on a four-day visit to the UK.
Following his arrival, Awami League’s leaders, activists, and supporters living in London demonstrated in front of The Dorchester hotel. They announced to continue protests and demonstrations for the entire period of the chief adviser’s stay in London.
A student-people mass uprising ousted the Awami League government on 5 August last year.
Since then, several former ministers, state ministers, MPs, and mayors from the Awami League made public appearances in London both last year and earlier this year.
Those include, Awami League presidium member and former minister Abdur Rahman, joint general secretary and former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, organising secretary and former state minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, former state minister and Sylhet district president Shafiqul Rahman Chowdhury, former Sylhet city mayor Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, and former Sylhet-3 lawmaker Habibur Rahman.