2 former Awami League MPs make public appearance in London

Two former members of parliament (MPs) from Awami League were seen publicly in London, the capital of the United Kingdom, when they participated in a protest rally against chief adviser to the interim government professor Muhammad Yunus in front of The Dorchester hotel on Tuesday.

They were: former lawmaker from Sunamganj-1 constituency Ranjit Chandra Sarker and former lawmaker from Habiganj-3 Md Abu Zahir. Bidhan Kumar Sarkar, joint general secretary of Awami League’s Sylhet city unit, was also seen publicly for the first time.