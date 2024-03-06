Mirza Fakhrul expresses concern over Maj. Hafiz’s imprisonment

Mirza Fakhrul said in the statement, “Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Bir Bikram is a valiant freedom fighter. The nation will always remember the brave role he played in the fight against the Pakistani occupation forces during the war of liberation in 1971.”

“He has just returned from abroad after a knee surgery. He still cannot move properly. A valiant freedom fighter has been sentenced in ‘false case’ and yesterday the court sent him to jail denying his bail plea,” he added.

The BNP secretary general further said in the statement that the denial of the bail plea of a freedom fighter proves again that the opposition parties and persons with dissent are being subjected to torture, no matter even if the person is a freedom fighter.