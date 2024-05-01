Fakhrul calls for unity among parties and workers’ unions to ‘restore democratic rights’ on May Day

Addressing the crowd before the rally, the BNP leader highlighted the need for unity among people from various sectors to restore their rights. "We must all come together. On this May Day, I urge all political parties and ideological organizations, particularly workers' unions, to be united...let’s wage a movement to achieve our desired goal of getting back our voting and democratic rights and the rights of people. This should be our pledge on this May Day,” he said.

The rally, organized by the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, an associate body of the BNP, was held to mark May Day.

Fakhrul also accused the government of attempting to impose a one-party rule, diverging from past methods. “A unilateral governance system is being established in the country. Their tactics are different this time. They do not want to establish BaKSAL now passing a bill in the parliament as before. They want to do it by destroying all democratic institutions under the guise of democracy.”