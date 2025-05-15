People don’t want rise of fascism repeatedly: Ali Riaz

People of Bangladesh do not want repeated rise of fascism, National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz said on Thursday.

According to him, the people ousted fascism at the cost of their lives in the July uprising as they aspire for a democratic state where equal and civil rights will be ensured for all.

Ali Riaz said this in his opening remarks during National Consensus Commission’s meeting with Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) today.

Ali Riaz stated that the Commission’s initiative to hold discussions with the political parties is to reflect the aspirations of the people.

Describing differences of political views as a normal process in a democratic state, he said that every political party must engage with the public.