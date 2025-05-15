People don’t want rise of fascism repeatedly: Ali Riaz
People of Bangladesh do not want repeated rise of fascism, National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz said on Thursday.
According to him, the people ousted fascism at the cost of their lives in the July uprising as they aspire for a democratic state where equal and civil rights will be ensured for all.
Ali Riaz said this in his opening remarks during National Consensus Commission’s meeting with Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) today.
Ali Riaz stated that the Commission’s initiative to hold discussions with the political parties is to reflect the aspirations of the people.
Describing differences of political views as a normal process in a democratic state, he said that every political party must engage with the public.
He, however, hoped everyone will make some adjustments on certain issues. Political parties must remain firmly committed on the question of reforms, he added.
Ali Riaz remarked that in July-August, people also expressed their aspirations alongside their anger.
He further said that the people want a country free from all types of discrimination. The Consensus Commission is working to outline a democratic framework through dialogue. Cooperation from political parties is essential for this initiative.
Led by Professor Ali Riaz, the meeting was attended by commission members Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Badiul Alam Majumdar, Safar Raj Hossain, Iftekharuzzaman, and special assistant (consensus) to the chief adviser Monir Haidar.
Led by general secretary of BSD central committee Bazlur Rashid Firoz, assistant general secretary Razequzzaman Ratan, central forum members Nikhil Das, Janardan Dutta Nantu, Shampa Bose, Manisha Chakraborty, Zulfikar Ali, Ahsan Habib Bulbul, Khalekuzzaman Lipon, Abu Nayeem Khan Biplob, and Gazipur district committee member secretary Rahat Ahmed are attending the dialogue.
Bazlur Rashid Firoz hoped to take the country on the path of democracy with united efforts from all.
He noted that they did not find such an environment for exchanging views and opinions under the previous fascist regime. There will be some differences of opinion among the political parties. However, it’s possible to reach consensus through dialogue and discussion.
Bazlur Rashid Firoz noted that the mass uprising was driven by a desire for change. He said they have already reached a consensus on several reform proposals. And, the discussions will continue on the issues where there are still differences.
Emphasising the need for a shift in both the actions and mindset of the country’s political parties, he said, “We are hopeful about reaching a commitment.”
Mentioning the issue of upholding the stance on consensus, Bazlur Rashid Firoz noted that there have been many consensuses in the country’s history. But the political parties did not follow them.
Nearly all the parties that have been in power in turns have broken those commitments. So, if there is no change in the mindset of the political parties, the consensus can go in vain once again, he added.