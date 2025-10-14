EC to take decision if NCP does not pick a symbol within 19 October

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has to pick an alternative symbol from the specified list of symbols of the election commission (EC) by 19 October.

Otherwise, the EC itself will take a decision regarding the symbol of the party.

EC secretary Akhter Ahmed disclosed this while speaking to the newspersons at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital’s Agargaon on Tuesday afternoon. He said they have informed the party through a letter.

The NCP has fulfilled the conditions required to get registered with the EC as a political party. Now they want the 'Shapla' (water lily) as their party symbol in the election. However, the EC has said that NCP will not be allocated the water lily symbol as it is not included in the relevant regulations of the EC.