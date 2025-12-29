Jatiya Party's two factions want to grab Awami League's votes

Analysis of the NDF’s nomination list shows that at least 18 individuals have served as members of parliament one or more times, and seven of them have held ministerial or state minister positions at different periods. Many of them have been regarded as “heavyweights” in politics. In comparison, the Jatiya Party led by GM Quader now lacks such well-known leaders. As a result, the focus of discussion is currently on the new Jatiya Party.

According to government and political sources, the Jatiya Party led by Anisul Islam Mahmud is receiving support from the government and various influential quarters in multiple ways. Some are even considering positioning the new party as an alternative to Jamaat.

However, the question has again arisen: who will get the plough symbol? Although this has not yet been resolved, most political analysts believe the plough is likely to remain under GM Quader’s faction.

Jatiya Party has been a leader-dependent party from the start. Its organisational structure outside greater Rangpur is not very strong, and its support base has shrunk. In the most recent survey conducted by Prothom Alo, only 0.1 per cent of people believe that JaPa can form the government in the next election. However, the NDF alliance, led by the experienced and familiar leaders Anisul Islam Mahmud, Anwar Hossain Manju, Ruhul Amin Howlader, Kazi Firoz Rashid, and Mujibul Haque Chunnu, is expected to have the potential to make a political impact.