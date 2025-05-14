Govt’s position on corridor remains ambiguous: Anu Muhammad
Professor Anu Muhammad has alleged that there is a type of ambiguity and contradiction in the government’s stance over the proposed corridor to Rakhine. It seems they are trying to hide something.
He made the statement while speaking at a discussion on the country’s sovereignty, national security, regional stability and geopolitical issues, hosted by Bangladesh Revolutionary Communist League at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Tuesday.
He noted that any secret agreement goes against the spirit of the July mass uprising. “There is significant ambiguity and contradiction in the government's stance on the corridor, which indicates they are trying to hide something. But the mass uprising did not take place for such a situation… An agreement will be signed secretly, keeping the people in complete ignorance.”
The economist and civic activist further emphasised the need to disclose all agreements Bangladesh has signed with India. “The government has done nothing regarding the Adani agreement, which is a terrible deal. Such deals were cancelled in multiple countries, including Sri Lanka. But in Bangladesh, no initiative has been taken to cancel it.”
Anu Muhammad also argued that the interim government's first responsibility should have been to disclose the agreements signed with the United States, India, and China during the tenure of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina. “Publishing these agreements and cancelling those contrary to the national interest should have been their first priority in reforms.”
Saiful Haque, general secretary of the Revolutionary Workers Party, highlighted the gravity of the corridor issue, saying, “since the corridor involves national sovereignty, it cannot be taken lightly. Still, the Rohingya crisis is a significant issue on humanitarian ground, and there are many alternative ways. Since the corridor and the proposed new mooring terminal are linked to national interests, there is no way to see them lightly. A public hearing is essential.”
Iqbal Kabir Zahid, general secretary of the Revolutionary Communist League, said people hoped that the government would establish a democratic Bangladesh free from discrimination as per aspiration of the July uprising. “However, we are observing with concern that the Muhammad Yunus-led government is going to make decisions on issues related to the country’s sovereignty, national interests, and security, regional stability, and geopolitics.”
Abdus Sattar, a leader of the Revolutionary Communist League, read out a written statement on the occasion.