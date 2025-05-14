Govt’s position on corridor remains ambiguous: Anu Muhammad

He noted that any secret agreement goes against the spirit of the July mass uprising. “There is significant ambiguity and contradiction in the government's stance on the corridor, which indicates they are trying to hide something. But the mass uprising did not take place for such a situation… An agreement will be signed secretly, keeping the people in complete ignorance.”

The economist and civic activist further emphasised the need to disclose all agreements Bangladesh has signed with India. “The government has done nothing regarding the Adani agreement, which is a terrible deal. Such deals were cancelled in multiple countries, including Sri Lanka. But in Bangladesh, no initiative has been taken to cancel it.”