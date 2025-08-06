BNP, other parties welcome chief adviser’s announcement on national election
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has welcomed Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus’ specific announcement regarding the next parliamentary election in his speech to the nation.
The party on Tuesday said that this has cleared the uncertainty surrounding the election.
However, Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolon Bangladesh did not give any reaction to the announcement as of Tuesday night when this report was being filed.
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has not given an official reaction either. However, a leader of the party told Prothom Alo that BNP’s expectations were given priority in the announcement of the election date.
In his speech to the nation on Tuesday night, interim government’s Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said, “On behalf of the interim government, I will send a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, so that the election commission organises the national election before the next Ramadan, in February 2026.”
Later that night, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed gave the party’s immediate reaction at the party’s Gulshan office premises.
“Today the chief adviser made two important announcements. One is the July Declaration, and the other is the announcement of the election through his speech to the nation. We welcome both,” he said.
Salahuddin Ahmed further said that now the election commission will announce the election schedule in due time. With this, the uncertainty that existed in Bangladesh regarding the election no longer remains.
Stating that now the entire nation will go through an election-oriented environment, the senior BNP leader said, “We hope that the upcoming election will be a free, fair, neutral, and the most acclaimed election in the world. We call on the entire nation to prepare for that goal.”
“We believe that with this announcement, political stability will be further established in the state. There will be no more uncertain environment for trade, commerce, and investment. Everything will become active and gain momentum,” Salahuddin Ahmed added.
The NCP had not released any official statement regarding the chief adviser’s announcement.
However, in an informal remark, the party’s senior joint convener, Ariful Islam Adib, told the Prothom Alo that the chief adviser’s announcement of an election date prioritised the expectations of the BNP.
According to the NCP leader, the legal and constitutional basis of the July Charter and its implementation process have not yet been resolved. This must be confirmed before moving toward election.
Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna shared his thoughts with Prothom Alo, saying, “He (the chief adviser) kept his words. He’ll probably send the letter to the election commission on Wednesday as well. It cannot be that Professor Muhammad Yunus will backtrack from what he said. Taking everything into consideration, holding the election before Ramadan is a positive move.”
The Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) also praised the decision to hold the election in February, ahead of Ramadan. The party also called for visible justice and an election based on the July Charter, in addition to creating an environment for fair elections.
The Ganosamhati Andolan has also welcomed the announcement regarding the election time. The party has called for a focus on justice, reform, public safety, and creating an environment for holding elections.
In a statement, the party’s chief coordinator Zonayed Saki and executive coordinator Abul Hasan Rubel said, “A national election is essential for Bangladesh’s democratic transition, and we believe the specific announcement of its timing will bring a positive change in public life.”
In their statement, the two Ganosamhati Andolan leaders further said, “To ensure that this election can constitutionally create a sustainable democratic system, we demand that the next election be held as an election for a constitutional reform council. The parliament established through this election will simultaneously complete the reform process within a reasonable timeframe and manage the affairs of the state.
“We urge the government to take immediate steps to create a level playing field for all in the election and rebuild public trust in the electoral process, so that a democratic system can be established in the state through direct public participation,” the statement added.