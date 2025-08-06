BNP, other parties welcome chief adviser’s announcement on national election

Salahuddin Ahmed further said that now the election commission will announce the election schedule in due time. With this, the uncertainty that existed in Bangladesh regarding the election no longer remains.

Stating that now the entire nation will go through an election-oriented environment, the senior BNP leader said, “We hope that the upcoming election will be a free, fair, neutral, and the most acclaimed election in the world. We call on the entire nation to prepare for that goal.”

“We believe that with this announcement, political stability will be further established in the state. There will be no more uncertain environment for trade, commerce, and investment. Everything will become active and gain momentum,” Salahuddin Ahmed added.

The NCP had not released any official statement regarding the chief adviser’s announcement.

However, in an informal remark, the party’s senior joint convener, Ariful Islam Adib, told the Prothom Alo that the chief adviser’s announcement of an election date prioritised the expectations of the BNP.

According to the NCP leader, the legal and constitutional basis of the July Charter and its implementation process have not yet been resolved. This must be confirmed before moving toward election.