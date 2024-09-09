Brawl over asking questions though Hasnat for continuing dissents

However, there was an incident of brawl and altercation over asking questions to the coordinators at that meeting at the social science faculty auditorium.

Responding to a student’s question, Hasnat Abdullah said, “We are not saying whether we would form a political party or not now. But even if we form one, what would be its political ideology? We must think over this. Otherwise there would be an administrative fascist structure.”

“The question that has been raised here, whether the political settlement would be based on 1971 or 2024. If you consider 19971 as the basis, then that was based on the narrative of Awami League. That has been twisted. Was the liberation war only of the Awami League? Look at the constitution - it has been composed based on the (results of the) elections of 1970. And Awami League was the representative of 1970. Then whose constitution is this? Was the constitution universal?” he said at the meeting.